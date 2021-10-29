Austin Ekeler questionable to face Patriots

Getty Images

Running back Austin Ekeler‘s not a sure bet to be in the lineup for the Chargers this weekend.

Ekeler was out of practice for the second straight day on Friday and he’s listed as questionable to face the Patriots. Head coach Brandon Staley said that Ekeler’s hip began feeling sore after Wednesday’s practice, but that things are feeling better heading into the weekend.

“It felt much better the last two days, and real hopeful that he can play,” Staley said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com.

Ekeler has 73 carries for 356 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree are the other running backs on the Chargers roster.