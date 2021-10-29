Baker Mayfield will start, Denzel Ward out for Browns-Steelers

Getty Images

The Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

After Mayfield was able to participate in all three days of practice, Cleveland gave the quarterback no injury status and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed in his Friday press conference that Mayfield will start.

“Medically, he’s ready to go,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Mayfield has been battling through a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder. He missed Cleveland’s Week Seven victory over the Broncos last Thursday, breaking his streak of 51 consecutive starts.

Stefanski also noted, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, that Mayfield has been throwing this week with a new harness on his left shoulder.

“Functionally, he’s 100 percent,” Stefanski said.

Mayfield has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021.

Cleveland, however, will be without star cornerback Denzel Ward, who is out with a hamstring injury. Ward had started every game for the Browns this season, recording three pass breakups.

Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and safety Richard LeCounte are also out for Sunday’s contest. LeCounte won’t play as a disciplinary measure for violating team rules.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/groin/knee), cornerback A.J. Green (groin), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) are all questionable.

With no designations for right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) or left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle), both are expected to play against the Steelers.