Bears activate Robert Quinn, Elijah Wilkinson off COVID-19 list

The Bears may not have their head coach for Sunday’s game against the 49ers due to COVID-19 protocols, but they will at least have one of their key edge rushers back.

Chicago has activated Robert Quinn and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

Quinn, who has 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season, missed last week’s loss to the Buccaneers while on the COVID-19 list. Quinn also has five tackles for loss this season.

Wilkinson was also out for the Week Seven loss to Tampa Bay, as he was added to the COVID-19 list on Sunday before the contest. He’s appeared in six games for Chicago this season, mainly on special teams. But he did start the Week Six loss to Green Bay at right tackle.

Tight end Jimmy Graham is the only remaining player on Chicago’s COVID-19 list. But head coach Matt Nagy is still away from the team after testing positive for the virus earlier this week.