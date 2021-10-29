Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins starter for rest of season

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has been fond of saying that Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starting quarterback when facing questions about potential interest in trading for Deshaun Watson and he went to that well again during his Friday press conference.

One way to read Flores’ answer is that Tagovailoa can stop being the team’s quarterback at any point and he was pressed on that point Friday. Flores was asked if Tagovailoa will be the team’s quarterback for the rest of the season as long as he’s healthy and he replied by saying yes.

“When I say he’s our quarterback, I am saying we’re committed to him,” Flores said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Flores has made similar proclamations in the past, but hasn’t stuck to them. He called the quarterback job “settled” when Josh Rosen replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the 2019 season. Flores benched Rosen for Fitzpatrick in the next game.

It seems unlikely that the Dolphins are going to turn to Jacoby Brissett over a healthy Tagovailoa, but Flores’ comments on Friday probably don’t take them out of the running for Watson if talks with the Texans should heat up before Tuesday’s trade deadline.