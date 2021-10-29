Browns designate Nick Harris to return from IR

Getty Images

The Browns are getting healthier and one of their depth pieces on the offensive line is now able to practice.

Cleveland has designated backup center Nick Harris to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Friday morning. Harris’ 21-day practice window is now open.

Harris went on the IR earlier this month. He suffered a hamstring injury in Cleveland’s victory over Minnesota in Week Four.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Harris appeared in 12 games with one start as a rookie. He’s played only special teams snaps in four 2021 contests.