Cardinals activate Corey Peters from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

For the first time since Oct. 5, the Cardinals have no players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team activated defensive lineman Corey Peters from the list Friday. Peters went on the COVID-19 list on Oct. 17 after testing positive for the virus.

Peters played 33 percent of Arizona’s defensive snaps the first five weeks, starting a pair of games. He has six total tackles with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The Cardinals also announced they cut offensive lineman Zack Johnson. The team signed Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday. He was active but did not play against the Packers.

Johnson signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad Sept. 30 after playing with the Packers during the preseason.

He spent his entire rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad last year after originally joining the Packers in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent. While at North Dakota State, Johnson played in 54 games and made 46 career starts at both guard and tackle.