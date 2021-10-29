Cardinals not ready to rule out J.J. Watt for the season

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tore his biceps, labrum and rotator cuff. He also dislocated his shoulder.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Thursday that Watt’s immediate future almost assuredly will include surgery.

But Watt and the Cardinals are not ready to concede that the five-time All-Pro’s season is over. General Manager Steve Keim said Friday afternoon that Watt is consulting with specialists.

“I know surgery is an option, but at the same time, I think there are some things that are possibly put in place where we want to play this thing out with a little bit more time and see how he responds,” Keim said on 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Station, via Darren Urban of the team website. “To me, if there is anybody who can bounce back and can do it, it’s J.J. Watt.

“As far as I know, there is a possibility (of return). I don’t want to rule that out yet. I’m not a doctor, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express.”

Watt played only 48 of a possible 80 games over the past five seasons because of injuries.

He signed a two-year, $31 million deal with the Cardinals in the offseason. He has 16 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hits in seven games.

The Cardinals have Corey Peters and Rashard Lawrence returning, but Keim said the teams is “always open for business” when asked about the possibility of a trade for defensive line help.