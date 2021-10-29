Chris Harris named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris was named this week’s Community MVP by the NFL Players Association on Friday.

Harris’ foundation put on a Chris Cares Winter Handout event with the Salvation Army to distribute 500 bags filled with blankets, beanies, socks, mittens, and hygiene items to people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. Those in attendance were also given hot chocolate and donuts.

“I wouldn’t have been able to achieve my dreams without the support from those closest to me,” Harris said in a statement. “I hope I can be that inspiration and encouragement for someone else working to find their way.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Harris’ foundation or a charity of his choice in recognition of his work. He and the other weekly winners will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.