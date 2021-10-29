Cowboys go from favorites to underdogs as doubts emerge about Dak Prescott’s availability

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t expect to know until tomorrow whether he’s playing against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. But the people with money riding on the game think Prescott will be sitting out.

The Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings, but now the Vikings are 2.5-point underdogs. That’s because bettors put big money on the Vikings as doubts emerged about whether Prescott will play through his calf injury.

At PointsBet, most of the movement came shortly after Prescott said Thursday afternoon that he has to think about “the big picture” and remember that the Cowboys need him healthy for “more than one game.” PointsBet had the Cowboys as 1-point favorites at 5:06 p.m. ET on Thursday. By 5:47 p.m. on Thursday, the line had swung to Vikings by 2.5.

The Cowboys will likely list Prescott as either questionable or doubtful on their injury report today, and more certainty should be established tomorrow. But many bettors already think they know that Prescott will be on the sideline, and Cooper Rush will start for the Cowboys.