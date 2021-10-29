D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams are questionable

Getty Images

Jamaal Williams leads the Lions in rushing yards with 312 on 71 carries. D'Andre Swift leads the Lions in receptions with 42 for a team-leading 391 yards.

Both Williams (thigh) and Swift (groin) are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Swift was limited in all three practices this week, while Williams was added to the injury report Thursday. Williams was limited Thursday and Friday.

Both running backs have played every game this season.

Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), cornerback Jerry Jacobs (illness) and cornerback A.J. Parker (neck) also are questionable.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (ankle/knee) had a full practice Friday and has no designation. He has 38 catches for 359 yards and two touchdowns this season.