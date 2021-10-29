David Johnson sees more carries coming his way with Mark Ingram gone

Getty Images

Texans running back David Johnson had a season-high seven carries in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, but it’s a good bet he’ll set a new high in the weeks to come.

Mark Ingram led the team with 92 carries before he was traded to the Saints this week, so there’s a lot of work set to go to other players now that he’s off the roster. Johnson said on Thursday that he expects a chunk of that work to come his way.

“Obviously when we lose Mark to a different team, I’ve got to prepare to run the ball more,” Johnson said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. “I was already used as a third down and as a receiving back, but now it’s just getting more carries. It’s just part of the business, that’s how I felt. Especially with the trade deadline coming up, and a lot of injuries going on to the running backs as a whole in the league, that’s how I felt, it’s part of the business.”

Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead, and Scottie Phillips are also on the roster in Houston, so Johnson won’t be the only one seeing more work coming his way. Even with the others on board, he should have ample opportunities to show teams what he’s capable of doing ahead of becoming a free agent this offseason.