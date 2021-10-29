Davis Mills will start for Texans Sunday

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor returned to practice this week, but he won’t be returning to the Texans lineup this Sunday.

Head coach David Culley announced on Friday that rookie Davis Mills will start his sixth straight game when the Texans take on the Rams. Culley said the team doesn’t think Taylor’s good to go at this point.

“He’s making great progress. He’s just not ready yet,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790.

The Texans face the Dolphins in Week Nine and then have a bye week.

Mills is 111-of-171 for 1,047 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Texans have lost all five games he’s started and six in a row overall.