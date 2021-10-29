Eric Ebron out, Melvin Ingram doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers will likely be without a pair of veteran contributors when they take on the Browns this Sunday.

Tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) has been ruled out for the contest. He was limited in Thursday’s practice and did not participate on Friday.

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram (groin) is doubtful. He didn’t practice on Friday after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both Ebron and Ingram have played rotational roles for the Steelers this season and both have expressed some desire to be utilized more. The Chiefs reportedly made a trade offer for Ingram, who would like to go to a team that will put him on the field. He played just 26 percent of the defensive snaps in Pittsburgh’s last game against Seattle in Week Six.

Ebron has only seven catches for 47 yards this season and said earlier this week that he “can’t answer” why his playing time has been reduced. But the emergence of rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth — who has 18 catches for 158 yards with one touchdown — is likely part of the equation.