Jaguars sign KC McDermott to active roster, place Jay Tufele on IR

The Jaguars placed defensive tackle Jay Tufele on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

He played 13 defensive snaps in his only action this season, a Week 5 loss to the Titans. Tufele injured his hand during pregame warmups in Week 6 against the Dolphins, didn’t play and underwent surgery.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Tufele will miss a few weeks.

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman KC McDermott to the active roster to take Tufele’s roster spot.

McDermott played five special teams snaps in Week 6 in his only action in 2021. He played seven games in 2020.

McDermott signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and his second season on injured reserve.