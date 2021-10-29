Joe Flacco: I think I see myself playing here at some point in the next couple weeks

Getty Images

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sidelined for the next two to four weeks with a PCL sprain, the Jets traded for veteran QB Joe Flacco on Monday.

Mike White will start for New York on Sunday, but after that Flacco seems likely to be the next man up in his return to the organization.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Flacco didn’t go into many specifics about his role for the club moving forward. But he does anticipate getting on the field soon.

“You’ve gotta talk to probably the head coach and the offensive coordinator as to what they really see the plan being,” Flacco said, via SNY. “I do see myself — I think I see myself playing here at some point in the next couple weeks. But I don’t really know what they have in mind.”

Flacco started four games for the Jets last season, completing 55 percent of his passes for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Flacco, 36, also spent the 2019 season with the Broncos after Lamar Jackson replaced him as the Ravens’ starting quarterback in 2018.

After taking on the Bengals this weekend, the Jets will face Indianapolis, Buffalo, Miami, and Houston in their next four games.