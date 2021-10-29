Julio Jones ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is back on the shelf with a hamstring injury.

Jones missed two games earlier this season because of his hamstring, but returned to play the last two weeks. He’s been out of practice this week, however, and the Titans ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Colts on Friday.

The injury has made for a frustrating start to Jones’ tenure with the Titans. He’s been limited to 17 catches for 301 yards and has spent extended stretches on the bench during games when he has been active.

A.J. Brown practiced fully on Thursday after resting on Wednesday. He’ll lead a receiving corps that also features Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson, and Josh Reynolds.