Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray is sore, so extra rest will be good for him

Getty Images

Kyler Murray limped off the field after his interception in the waning seconds Thursday, and he wore a walking boot on his left leg as he left the stadium.

Despite the quarterback’s declaration that he’s “good,” Murray needs the mini-bye that comes after playing on a Thursday night.

“I know he was sore today,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Hopefully, the next two or three days off will be good for him. We’ll see where he’s at next week.”

Murray, who is in his third season since the Cardinals made him the No. 1 overall choice, has never missed a game.

He completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was with the Cardinals earlier this season, picked Murray in the end zone with 12 seconds left when receiver A.J. Green never turned around or looked for the ball.

General Manager Steve Keim called the miscommunication a “learning lesson.”

“A.J. Green is an absolute, consummate professional,” Keim said Friday on 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Station, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Whether it was him or Kyler or miscommunication, the bottom line is those guys have been exceptional pros and great players. They are going to get that fixed. To me, it’s a learning lesson. There is nobody who is going to be harder on A.J. Green or Kyler than themselves. . . . I have too much respect for those guys to point fingers.”