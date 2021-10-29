Kyler Murray: I honestly don’t know what happened on final play

Getty Images

The Cardinals picked up their first loss when Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted a Kyler Murray pass to A.J. Green in the end zone in the final seconds of Thursday night’s game.

Green never turned around to look for the ball and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that “it wasn’t the route that we thought we had checked and so we’ve got to communicate better in those situations.” He called the play they expected to run a “safe throw” and Murray said he wasn’t sure what went wrong.

“I honestly don’t know what happened,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “Miscommunication.”

Murray had not spoken to Green before he met with the media, but said it was obvious “after the fact we both know we weren’t on the same page.” Murray said the team will “be better because of it” in the future, but it made for a painful ending on Thursday night.