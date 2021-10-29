Kyler Murray says he isn’t hurt after limping off field following Cardinals’ loss

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to hurt his ankle late in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers, but he said after the game that he’s fine.

Murray limped off the field following the game, but he told reporters afterward that he would be fine.

“Yeah, I’m good. Guy rolled up on me, but other than that it’s just unfortunate to lose like that,” Murray said.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that he hadn’t talked to Murray but was “assuming” Murray would be fine because he would have been informed if his quarterback had suffered a significant injury.

It was a brutal Thursday Night Football game filled with injuries on both sides, but Murray appears confident that after three extra days of rest, he’ll be good to go for the Cardinals’ next game, November 7 at San Francisco.