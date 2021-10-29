Mark Ingram signed one-year extension before trade to Saints was official

Getty Images

Running back Mark Ingram‘s return to New Orleans could last beyond the end of this season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Ingram signed a one-year extension with the Texans before his trade to the Saints became official. The Saints sent a seventh-round pick to Houston for his services.

The deal is worth up to $2.8 million and he received a $250,000 signing bonus from the Texans. He will have a base salary of $1.5 million, a $300,000 roster bonus, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and $500,000 in incentives.

In addition to locking him up for next year, the extension also drops his salary for this year to $1.075 million and erases his per-game roster bonuses for the rest of this year.