Matt LaFleur feeling “sick” for Robert Tonyan after knee injury

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have any specific updates on the status of tight end Robert Tonyan after he injured his knee late in the third quarter of the Packers’ 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

But the tone of LaFleur’s comments about Tonyan didn’t paint a very optimistic picture.

“I don’t want to speak too much on that right now. I’m sick for Bobby. He means so much to this team,” LaFleur told reporters after the game.

Tonyan caught a 33-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers over the middle of the field to move Green Bay to the edge of the Cardinals’ red zone. But at the end of the run as he attempted to stiff arm Deionte Thompson, Tonyan tumbled to the turf and reached for his left knee.

Tonyan was coming off his most productive game of the season last week against the Washington Football Team, catching four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He’s become a trusted target of Rodgers and the leading receiving option at tight end for Green Bay.

“It’s so cool — and I just told him — to watch a guy when you first get here and see the amount of progress that he’s made as a player and just the work that he puts in on a daily basis, it’s really cool when you see that progress and you see a guy reach their potential, LaFleur said. “I still think there’s more out there for him. But as far as whether that’s long-term, I don’t know but I am sick for him, I’m sick for us and just my heart goes out to him.”