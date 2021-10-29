Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott sore, decision about more than one game

Getty Images

Bettors flocked to the Vikings on Thursday after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters that he wouldn’t know if his calf would be well enough for him to play on Sunday night until Saturday and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s comments on Friday are unlikely to swing things back the other way.

McCarthy said that Prescott is sore after ramping up his activity at Thursday’s practice. McCarthy said that Prescott continues to work toward playing, but noted that there’s a bigger picture to consider than this weekend’s game.

“It’s more than just one game. We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cooper Rush will make his first NFL start if Prescott is ruled out for the matchup with the Vikings. Will Grier would serve as his backup.