NFL Week Eight injury report roundup: Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman questionable for Bucs

Week Eight of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Packers and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Buccaneers at Saints

The Buccaneers know they won’t have WR Antonio Brown (ankle), but the door remains open for other players who have missed time recently. LB Lavonte David (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), and CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) are listed as questionable along with CB Dee Delaney (ankle) and LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand).

The Saints will wait to make calls on WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) and CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) after listing them as questionable. QB Taysom Hill (concussion), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), DE Payton Turner (calf), and RB Dwayne Washington (neck) have been ruled out.

Panthers at Falcons

LB Shaq Thompson (foot) could return for the Panthers after being listed as questionable. CB C.J. Henderson(shoulder) is also questionable while DE Darryl Johnson (hamstring) and WR Terrace Marshall (concussion) have been ruled out.

The Falcons do not have any players with injury designations as they return from their bye week.

49ers at Bears

QB Trey Lance (knee) did not receive an injury designation, but DT Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), and S Jaquiski Tartt (knee) were ruled out. Kinlaw is having surgery and will not return to action this season. LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and DE Dee Ford (concussion) are listed as doubtful while DE Samson Ebukam (ankle) and T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) picked up questionable tags.

LB Khalil Mack (foot) is out for the Bears this week and could be out for several more weeks as well. S Tashaun Gipson (hip), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), TE Jesper Horsted (knee), and LB Sam Kamara (knee) are considered questionable to play on Sunday.

Dolphins at Bills

LB Jerome Baker (knee), CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee, ankle), C Greg Mancz (groin), and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) make up the questionable contingent for the Dolphins.

Bills TE Dawson Knox (hand) is out and OL Spencer Brown (back) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. DT Justin Zimmer (foot) drew a questionable tag.

Steelers at Browns

TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) won’t play for the Steelers and LB Melvin Ingram (groin) drew a doubtful designation.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder) received no injury designation and is set to start on Sunday. S Richard LeCounte (not injury related – discipline), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), and CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) will not be in the lineup. WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin), CB A.J. Green (groin), DT Malik Jackson (ankle), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), and FB Johnny Stanton (calf) are all listed as questionable.

Eagles at Lions

The Eagles put RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) on injured reserve Friday. CB Zech McPhearson (hamstring) is also out, S Anthony Harris (hands, groin) is listed as doubtful, and WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back) is the lone questionable player.

LB Trey Flowers (knee), CB Jerry Jacobs (illness), CB A.J. Parker (neck), RB D'Andre Swift (groin), and RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) are all listed as questionable for the Lions.

Rams at Texans

WR DeSean Jackson (not injury related – resting player) won’t play as the Rams work to trade him and T Andrew Whitworth (knee) has been ruled out along with DT Sebastian Joseph (chest). S Jordan Fuller (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (illness), and CB Robert Rochell (knee) are considered questionable.

QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) is the only player ruled out for the Texans. C Justin Britt (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh), DT Jaleel Johnson (back), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb), and C Justin McCray (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Colts

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) was ruled out after missing practice all week. FB Khari Blasingame (knee) and RB Darrynton Evans (knee) are also out with Evans going on injured reserve for the second time this season. LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Chris Jackson (foot), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), and DT Teair Tart (groin) are listed as questionable.

WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), and T Braden Smith (foot, thumb) are questionable for the Colts. CB Thakarius Keyes (hamstring) will not be in the lineup this weekend.

Bengals at Jets

RB Chris Evans (hamstring) is out for the Bengals and WR Auden Tate (thigh) is listed as questionable.

Jets WR Corey Davis (hip) is set to miss Sunday’s game after being listed as doubtful. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), DE Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), and QB Zach Wilson (knee) are out this week. S Ashtyn Davis (shoulder), TE Tyler Kroft (back), DE Shaq Lawson (wrist), and LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Seahawks

CB Tyson Campbell (toe) and DT DaVon Hamilton (shoulder) are listed as questionable for the Jaguars this weekend.

S Marquise Blair (knee) is out for the Seahawks. T Duane Brown (illness), RB Alex Collins (groin), and G Damien Lewis (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Chargers

LB Brandon King (thigh) was the only player ruled out for the Patriots. C David Andrews (ankle), LB Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder), DT Carl Davis (hand), S Kyle Dugger (neck), K Nick Folk (left knee), DT Davon Godchaux (finger), LB Dont'a Hightower (ankle), G Shaquille Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), CB Shaun Wade (concussion), and DE Deatrich Wise (knee) make up a sizable group of questionable players.

The Chargers list RB Austin Ekeler (hip) as questionable after he missed two days of practice. LB Drue Tranquill (chest)

Washington at Broncos

G Brandon Scherff (knee) could be back in Washington’s lineup after drawing a questionable tag. WR Dyami Brown (knee), T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), and WR Curtis Samuel (groin) have been ruled out. CB William Jackson (knee), T Cornelius Lucas (illness), and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Broncos LB Von Miller (ankle) missed practice all week and was listed as questionable. DT Mike Purcell (thumb) is out and S Jemar Johnson (quad) joins mMiller in the questionable group.

Cowboys at Vikings

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) has been limited at practice this week and is listed as questionable along with DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and T Tyron Smith (ankle).

DT Michael Pierce (elbow) is out for the Vikings. DE Patrick Jones (knee) is listed as doubtful and WR Dede Westbrook (ankle) is listed as questionable.