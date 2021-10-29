“Not looking good” for Corey Davis this weekend

Getty Images

It looks like the Jets will be without their top wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Corey Davis was added to the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury that he suffered during practice. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said the team hasn’t made any final decisions but that they aren’t expecting to have Davis in the lineup.

“It’s not looking good. We’re still holding on for hope, but it’s trending in that direction,” Saleh said at his press conference.

Saleh said that Davis’ absence would provide more opportunities for 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims. He’s only played 41 snaps this season and has four catches for 79 yards.