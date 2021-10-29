Packers’ Za’Darius Smith says he feels like a new man after back surgery

Getty Images

It’s unclear when Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith will be back on the football field, but he sounds optimistic that it’s coming this season.

Smith, who is on injured reserve after back surgery, tweeted today that he has returned to Green Bay and plans to be back in action at Lambeau Field.

“Just landed back in GreenBay‼️” Smith wrote. “I Can’t wait to get back on the field with my bros.”

When a fan asked Smith how his back feels, Smith answered, “I feel like a new man.”

All indications have been that Smith’s back injury was not season-ending, so at some point the Packers expect to have him back on the field. His presence would be a big boost for Green Bay’s defense. Smith led the team in sacks in both 2019 and 2020.