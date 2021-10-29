Report: A.J. Green missed signal from Kyler Murray for back-shoulder fade

USA TODAY Sports

Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win?

Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called it a miscommunication.

Reportedly, that’s exactly what it was.

Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called for a pass play to the other side of the field from Green. However, Murray noticed that Green had a more favorable matchup. Murray signaled for a change, a back-shoulder fade route to Green.

Green, per Trotter, didn’t see the signal and, in turn, didn’t turn around for the ball.

And so ended in dramatic fashion a game that seemed destined for overtime at a minimum, perhaps a Cardinals touchdown and a victory in regulation, and maybe, just maybe, an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary (or two) to deliver a Packers win.

Instead, Green didn’t turn and cornerback Rasul Douglas (who a month ago was on the Arizona practice squad) made the catch that ended the game.