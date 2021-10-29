Report: A.J. Green missed signal from Kyler Murray for back-shoulder fade

October 29, 2021
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win?

Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called it a miscommunication.

Reportedly, that’s exactly what it was.

Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called for a pass play to the other side of the field from Green. However, Murray noticed that Green had a more favorable matchup. Murray signaled for a change, a back-shoulder fade route to Green.

Green, per Trotter, didn’t see the signal and, in turn, didn’t turn around for the ball.

And so ended in dramatic fashion a game that seemed destined for overtime at a minimum, perhaps a Cardinals touchdown and a victory in regulation, and maybe, just maybe, an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary (or two) to deliver a Packers win.

Instead, Green didn’t turn and cornerback Rasul Douglas (who a month ago was on the Arizona practice squad) made the catch that ended the game.

11 responses to “Report: A.J. Green missed signal from Kyler Murray for back-shoulder fade

  1. The Packer defense deserves the game ball. The offense was less than impressive, outside of running the ball effectively and dominating the time of possession. Great game plan. The Packers did this on the road, in prime time, against the top-ranked and undefeated favorite, and with way too many bad calls against them. Great job Packers.

  2. Refs tried to give cards the game and still failed. Overturn a td without indisputable evidence. Sorry folks the nfl is just entertainment

  5. Can we stop with the Aaron Rodgers being some kind of Hail Mary messiah? He made a couple deep throws in the past and got lucky and all of a sudden he’s perceived as a comeback king. His 4th quarter comeback is ranked #40 tied with Joe Flacco as active players. Peyton Manning, Brady, and Brees are the top 3. Rodgers is a great QB, no question but he is NOT a 4th quarter comeback player he’s perceived to be. He’s a front runner.

  8. He is indeed a front runner, not a comeback king. But if you needed a hail mary in the final seconds, who would you pick over Rodgers to throw it?

  9. He couldn’t hear the audible.

    Packer Nation had seized ownership of State Farm Stadium.

    Time to rest up and get a little healthier. On to KC. Focused.

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackerNation!

  11. Green Bay won, but I don’t think they ar any better than the Rams. Missed field goals (Bengals) and a no-look interception yesterday: lucky..

    Cardinals played early as though they were in awe.

