Rams, DeSean Jackson agree to look for trade

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson would like to leave the Rams before Tuesday’s trade deadline and the Rams are open to making it happen.

NFL Media reported that the Rams and Jackson have agreed to look for a trade in the coming days. Jackson signed a one-year deal with the Rams this offseason.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the report and said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the team has given Jackson permission to find “opportunities he’s deserving of” with another team. He also said Jackson will not play this weekend.

Jackson has only played 100 offensive snaps over the first seven weeks of the season and he was on the field for just four snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Lions. He has caught eight passes for 221 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass in a Week Three win over the Buccaneers.

There’s no word on potential landing spots, but developments on Sunday could create needs that teams look to Jackson to fill in the second half of the season.