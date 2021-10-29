Robert Tonyan tore his ACL Thursday night

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded like he was expecting bad news about tight end Robert Tonyan‘s knee injury after Thursday night’s win and it came on Friday.

Tonyan’s agent Jack Bechta announced that his client has suffered a torn left ACL. The injury will end Tonyan’s season.

Tonyan had three catches for 49 yards before getting hurt on Thursday. He had 18 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the season.

He is playing out this year after signing a restricted free agent tender, so he’s set for unrestricted free agency after the season.

Marcedes Lewis, Dominique Dafney, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster in Green Bay.