Saints sent Texans a 2024 seventh-round pick for Mark Ingram

Getty Images

The Texans gave up veteran running back Mark Ingram for practically nothing.

The trade that sent Ingram to New Orleans required the Saints to send back only a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That’s next to nothing, and it suggests the Texans were ready to simply release Ingram if they couldn’t get a deal done for him. The Saints were willing to give up something very minor to get Ingram now, rather than wait until the Texans cut him.

Houston appears just about ready to give up on the 2021 season and build for 2022 and beyond, so it’s unsurprising that they gave away a veteran player like Ingram. Now the question is whether more veteran players will be heading out of Houston, including perhaps quarterback Deshaun Watson.