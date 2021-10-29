Titans place Darrynton Evans on season-ending injured reserve

Getty Images

Titans running back Darrynton Evans missed the first six games on injured reserve with a left knee injury. The team activated him six days ago, and he played six offensive snaps and two on special teams Sunday.

It will stand as his only action of 2021.

The Titans placed Evans on injured reserve a second time, ending his season. NFL rules prohibit a player from returning from injured reserve for a second time during a season.

Evans, who had two carries for 7 yards and two receptions for 11 yards against the Chiefs, was not on the practice report Wednesday. But the Titans added Evans to the practice report as a limited participant Thursday.

Evans, a third-round choice in 2020, had 16 touches for 81 yards and a touchdown last season as a rookie and averaged 22.9 yards on nine kickoff returns. He played only five games.

He injured his knee in a preseason game in August.

Besides Derrick Henry, the Titans have Jeremy McNichols and Khari Blasingame on the active roster at the position. Running backs Mekhi Sargent and Dontrell Hilliard are on the practice squad.

Blasingame will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury.