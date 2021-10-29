Von Miller questionable to play Sunday, Jerry Jeudy didn’t practice Friday

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller remained out of practice on Friday, but the Broncos aren’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against Washington.

Head coach Vic Fangio said that Miller will be listed as questionable. Miller hurt his ankle in Denver’s Week Seven Thursday night loss to the Browns.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also did not practice on Friday. He’s eligible to be activated from injured reserve, but Fangio told reporters that he had some ankle soreness after working the last three days. He’s still on injured reserve, so there’s no official injury designation for Sunday.

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb) has been ruled out and safety Jamar Johnson (quad) joins Miller with a questionable tag.