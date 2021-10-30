Chiefs rule out Anthony Hitchens, Khalen Saunders

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones returned to a full practice Saturday and does not have a designation.

Jones will play despite missing practice Thursday and Friday for personal reasons. He also has groin and wrist injuries.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice Saturday after missing Friday with an illness. He will play Monday night.

The Chiefs ruled out linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee). Neither player practiced all week.

Hitchens injured his triceps in Week 6 and did not play last week, and Saunders’ knee swelled after last week’s loss to the Titans.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (foot) are questionable.

Remmers and Ward were added to the injury report Friday with limited work. Both players remained limited participants Saturday.

Rookie Lucas Niang, who started the first five games at right tackle before Remmers started Week 6, would start if Remmers can’t play.