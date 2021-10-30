Evan Engram says he’s not thinking about trade talk

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram is aware that his name has surfaced in discussions of which players could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline, but he says he can’t spend any time thinking about it.

Engram says his approach is to control only the things he can control, and not worry about anything from the outside.

“I can’t even think about it that way,” Engram told the New York Post. “It’s something out of my control that I can’t afford to put any energy towards. As long as I’m here, I’m a Giant. I got drafted here, I have family here and I love this team. They treat us really well here.”

A first-round pick in 2017, Engram is in the final year of his rookie contract and has a base salary of $6 million this season, meaning a team trading for him would owe him a little over $3 million for the rest of the year.