Jets activate Jarrad Davis, promote Josh Johnson

Getty Images

The Jets announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, including the promotion of their backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Veteran Josh Johnson has been called up from the practice squad to serve as the No. 2 behind Mike White. White is making his first NFL start in place of the injured Zach Wilson and newly acquired Joe Flacco is not going to be active this Sunday.

The Jets also activated linebacker Jarrad Davis from the practice squad. He’s missed the entire season with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Noah Dawkins has also been added to the active roster. He played as a practice squad call-up last Sunday.

Safety Jarrod Wilson was released and defensive end Jabari Zuniga was elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.