NFL suspends Frank Herron two games

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Panthers defensive tackle Frank Herron two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

He is eligible to return from his suspension on Monday, Nov. 8, following the team’s Week 9 game against the Patriots.

Herron was placed on the practice squad injured reserve list this week.

Herron, 27, has not appeared in a regular-season game this season. He signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in May.

He was undrafted out of LSU in 2018 and appeared in seven games with the Lions the past two seasons. Herron has 11 career tackles.