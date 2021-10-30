No progress on Lamar Jackson contract during bye week

Getty Images

When it was reported prior to Baltimore’s first game of the season that quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t have a second contract because he’s “immersed” in football, we went straight to the schedule to find the spot where he would be less immersed.

Week Eight. Baltimore’s bye.

With no game this weekend and a few days off by rule, did Lamar the player become Lamar the agent? Nope.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, no progress was made on a second deal for Jackson during the bye week. (Maybe someone will report on Sunday morning that Jackson was too “immersed” in his time off.)

Jackson needs an agent. It would help everyone if he had one. The Ravens, while presumably treading lightly while waiting for Jackson to engage in real negotiations, are getting the benefit of Jackson carrying the injury risk. And the injury risk is real, given Jackson’s playing style.

Again, a good agent could get Jackson a great deal, and the 97 percent (or 98 or 99) would be much more than the 100 percent he’ll get on his own. Especially since he currently has 100 percent of nothing, at least not a second contract.

Yes, Dak Prescott still got a great deal from the Cowboys after breaking his ankle. But Prescott had the Cowboys over a contractual barrel, given that he was entering his second (and likely last) year under the franchise tag. (Prescott also has an agent.)

Jackson won’t be tagged until 2023. If he suffers a serious injury now, the Ravens can wait and see whether he’s healthy in 2022, before making a commitment. (And if, God forbid, Jackson suffers a career-ending injury, here’s hoping he has purchased an appropriate insurance policy.)

Although every player has the right to choose to represent himself, that doesn’t make it the right move. For Jackson, it’s the wrong move. He’s taking a risk that he shouldn’t take, and he’s squandering a prime opportunity to get the reward he already has earned.