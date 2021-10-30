No progress on Lamar Jackson contract during bye week

Posted by Mike Florio on October 30, 2021, 11:51 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

When it was reported prior to Baltimore’s first game of the season that quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t have a second contract because he’s “immersed” in football, we went straight to the schedule to find the spot where he would be less immersed.

Week Eight. Baltimore’s bye.

With no game this weekend and a few days off by rule, did Lamar the player become Lamar the agent? Nope.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, no progress was made on a second deal for Jackson during the bye week. (Maybe someone will report on Sunday morning that Jackson was too “immersed” in his time off.)

Jackson needs an agent. It would help everyone if he had one. The Ravens, while presumably treading lightly while waiting for Jackson to engage in real negotiations, are getting the benefit of Jackson carrying the injury risk. And the injury risk is real, given Jackson’s playing style.

Again, a good agent could get Jackson a great deal, and the 97 percent (or 98 or 99) would be much more than the 100 percent he’ll get on his own. Especially since he currently has 100 percent of nothing, at least not a second contract.

Yes, Dak Prescott still got a great deal from the Cowboys after breaking his ankle. But Prescott had the Cowboys over a contractual barrel, given that he was entering his second (and likely last) year under the franchise tag. (Prescott also has an agent.)

Jackson won’t be tagged until 2023. If he suffers a serious injury now, the Ravens can wait and see whether he’s healthy in 2022, before making a commitment. (And if, God forbid, Jackson suffers a career-ending injury, here’s hoping he has purchased an appropriate insurance policy.)

Although every player has the right to choose to represent himself, that doesn’t make it the right move. For Jackson, it’s the wrong move. He’s taking a risk that he shouldn’t take, and he’s squandering a prime opportunity to get the reward he already has earned.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “No progress on Lamar Jackson contract during bye week

  1. I will admit that Jackson’s passing has improved this year. I’ve seen 3 or 4 of his games this year. He still appears to be a 1 read QB though. And if that first read isn’t open, he runs. I’m not totally sold that he can read defenses efficiently. That may be what is keeping the Ravens from making an offer that will knock his socks off.

  3. Lamar is great and deserves a contract for top five quarterbacks buttttt! I think Huntley can almost do just as good as Jackson might have a better arm not as fast in the feet and they could build a winning team around him spends more on both lines just a thought

  4. Lamar is waiting until the result of this season before an extension which good for the Ravens since they need him focused. Lamar is above average no doubt however he still needs to get to an AFC Title game before any kind of big money is to be earned. Gotta say though probably the most likeable Raven I’ve seen.

  6. I think the Ravens should just go ahead and give him a five-year contract making him the highest paid QB in the league and make it fully guaranteed. Over the life of the contract Lamar will still only have one playoff win.

  7. Did I just see someone advocate the Ravens move on with undrafted, inexperienced Ty Huntley instead of ex-MVP Lamar Jackson?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.