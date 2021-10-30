Report: Dak Prescott will be a game-time decision

Getty Images

America’s Team likes keeping America in suspense.

With all signs (and betting lines) pointing toward Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott not playing on Sunday night at Minnesota due to a calf injury suffered 13 days ago, the Cowboys continue to push a different narrative.

Case in point: Ed Werder of ESPN reports, citing two unnamed sources, that Prescott’s availability will become a game-time decision.

This means Prescott will travel to Minnesota. The next question is whether he’s among the inactive Cowboys on Sunday night. If not, the question becomes whether his uniform will be as meaningful as a Halloween costume, or whether he’ll actually venture onto the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.