Saints put Andrus Peat on IR, activate David Onyemata

Saints left guard Andrus Peat is going on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Word this week was that Peat tore his pectoral in the Week Seven win over the Seahawks, so he’s likely going to be out well beyond the three-game minimum for players who land on the list. Calvin Throckmorton took over for Peat after his injury and is in line to start this week.

While Peat is off the active roster, defensive tackle David Onyemata is back on. He served a six-game suspension to start the season, but is now set to make his 2021 debut against Tampa.

The Saints rounded out Saturday’s moves by signing tackle Jordan Mills to the active roster, waiving running back Devine Ozigbo, and promoting wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad.