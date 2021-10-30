Steelers rule Melvin Ingram out, call up Taco Charlton

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t have edge rusher Melvin Ingram in the lineup for Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

Ingram was listed as doubtful to play on Friday because of a groin injury and the Steelers ruled him out on Saturday. The Steelers have reportedly received trade interest in Ingram, so he may not be making any future appearances in the Pittsburgh lineup either.

The Steelers also announced that they are promoting Taco Charlton from the practice squad for the game. The 2017 Cowboys first-round pick signed with the Steelers practice squad in September after being cut by the Chiefs in late August.

Charlton has yet to appear in a game yet this season. He’ll join T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as options on the edge against the Browns.