Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs might have one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2021, 5:04 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Vikings at Chiefs
Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has had a lot of success in his three years in Kansas City, but he doesn’t appear happy with the fans.

Mathieu and teammate Anthony Hitchens both posted comments on an Instagram post from a Chiefs fan account saying Chiefs fans should be more appreciative of what the team has accomplished.

“This might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports,” Mathieu wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Mathieu was agreeing with Hitchens, who posted a comment defending himself after the Chiefs fan account listed Hitchens’ contract as one of the three worst moves from Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach.

“All we did was go to 3 AFC championship games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win in my first 3 years here so far,” Hitchens wrote. “y’all fans will never be satisfied it’s sad!”

Mathieu and Hitchens both mixed it up with Chiefs fans in the Instagram comments. When a fan suggested to Mathieu that he’d be elsewhere next year, Mathieu replied, “somebody gon pay me. I’m too smart & im too good!”

When another fan wrote, “you’re paid millions of dollars to play a game,” Mathieu retorted, “you should have been a football player then.”

7 responses to “Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs might have one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports

  1. These players are focusing on the wrong things. A few of them also seem to think they’ve done enough the last few years which explains the current defenses attitude.
    Hitchens is bad. They succeeded in spite of him playing subpar .

  2. While I agree with his point that some fans are not proud enough, his approach is terrible. It reeks of arrogance and will only hurt the players cause in the long run. Doesn’t anyone coach these players on communications? Just plain stupid Tyrann

  3. I don’t think that Mathieu is going to win any PR awards this year. Just a guess on my part.

  4. He realizes this fake dynasty is over, prob wants to go win a ring with Brady. Bucs could use him too.

  6. Fans in general are spoiled. Come to Foxboro for a Patriots game . After 21 years of dominance in the AFC EAST even they complain . For the 21 years prior they were lucky to find the stadium for a game .

  7. An NFL player mixes it up on social media and comes to the conclusion that the fanbase he plays for is “toxic.” Water is wet and yes, social media is loaded with trolls; are you new to this Kyrann? On a positive note Mr. Mathieu, I’d say once your playing career is over there is an empty chair waiting for you on “The View.”

