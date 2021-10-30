Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs might have one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has had a lot of success in his three years in Kansas City, but he doesn’t appear happy with the fans.

Mathieu and teammate Anthony Hitchens both posted comments on an Instagram post from a Chiefs fan account saying Chiefs fans should be more appreciative of what the team has accomplished.

“This might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports,” Mathieu wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Mathieu was agreeing with Hitchens, who posted a comment defending himself after the Chiefs fan account listed Hitchens’ contract as one of the three worst moves from Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach.

“All we did was go to 3 AFC championship games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win in my first 3 years here so far,” Hitchens wrote. “y’all fans will never be satisfied it’s sad!”

Mathieu and Hitchens both mixed it up with Chiefs fans in the Instagram comments. When a fan suggested to Mathieu that he’d be elsewhere next year, Mathieu replied, “somebody gon pay me. I’m too smart & im too good!”

When another fan wrote, “you’re paid millions of dollars to play a game,” Mathieu retorted, “you should have been a football player then.”