Tyrann Mathieu regrets criticism of Chiefs fans: “Obviously that was a mistake on my part”

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote on Friday in an Instagram comment that he considers Chiefs fans one of the most toxic fan bases in sports. On Saturday, Mathieu said he wished he hadn’t said that.

Mathieu spoke to reporters in Kansas City and said that frustrations are mounting because the Chiefs’ season isn’t going according to plan, and he wishes he hadn’t made the comment.

“Obviously that was a mistake on my part,” Mathieu said. “I haven’t had the season I’ve wanted to have, I think as a team we could say the same. Frustration tends to build up. People that really know me, teammates, people I know in the community, even fans I come across in a gas station, all these people I think can see me being a genuine person. I shouldn’t have used those words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. Just looking forward to playing better, doing better, and I think most importantly not being a distraction to my team.”

It’s been a very disappointing start to the season for Kansas City, and it’s not surprising that emotions are boiling over. But Mathieu thought better of his emotional comment a day later.