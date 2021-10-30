Tyrann Mathieu regrets criticism of Chiefs fans: “Obviously that was a mistake on my part”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote on Friday in an Instagram comment that he considers Chiefs fans one of the most toxic fan bases in sports. On Saturday, Mathieu said he wished he hadn’t said that.

Mathieu spoke to reporters in Kansas City and said that frustrations are mounting because the Chiefs’ season isn’t going according to plan, and he wishes he hadn’t made the comment.

“Obviously that was a mistake on my part,” Mathieu said. “I haven’t had the season I’ve wanted to have, I think as a team we could say the same. Frustration tends to build up. People that really know me, teammates, people I know in the community, even fans I come across in a gas station, all these people I think can see me being a genuine person. I shouldn’t have used those words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. Just looking forward to playing better, doing better, and I think most importantly not being a distraction to my team.”

It’s been a very disappointing start to the season for Kansas City, and it’s not surprising that emotions are boiling over. But Mathieu thought better of his emotional comment a day later.

  2. For three years your team more or less dominated the NFL.

    You still have the same core group of players.

    And right now your in last place.

    Clue #1, It has nothing to do with the fans.

  6. I love it when players say fans’ opinions don’t matter and that the players don’t care what fans think – yet the players feel compelled to respond. Lol.

  9. patriots123456 says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:49 pm
    Exactly. It had to do with hubris and Brett Veach/Reid overpaying 6-7 of their own players way too much money at the same time, weakening the depth/middle part of the roster in the process.

    Chiefs fans were warned. They just kept praising Veach for overpaying everyone.

    This happened to every single 1 year dynasty team in the last 10 years, whether it be the Saints, Packers, Seahawks, Ravens (Flacco deal), Broncos, Eagles, the Rams (tossing 1st rders every year and overpaying imports) and now KC.

    TB is up next.

    You can either understand there is a salary cap that means something and abide by the principles to keep good cap health or you can arrogantly ignore them.

  11. Simple rule for professional athletes: if you’re stupid, don’t tweet. Don’t agents preach this when they sign their clients?

  12. I thought it was a good apology. It takes a good man to admit he’s wrong. I wish more players owned up like this. Thanks Honey Badger. Though I still want your team to take a few weeks to get it together as you play the Packers next Sunday. (Why was this not a Sunday night game?)

