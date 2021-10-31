Adrian Phillips pick-six puts New England back in the lead

Getty Images

New England has once again pulled ahead.

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips recorded a pick six off of Justin Herbert early in the fourth quarter. Herbert was looking for tight end Jared Cook, but there appeared to be some sort of miscommunication between the quarterback and his target. Phillips dove for the pick then got up and returned it 26 yards to the house.

It was Phillips’ second interception of the game. Phillips spent his first six seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Patriots as a free agent in 2020.

New England then went up by seven with a successful two-point conversion. Quarterback Mac Jones hit receiver Jakobi Meyers in the back of the end zone for the score to put New England ahead 24-17.

Herbert has struggled for most of the game. With 9:15 left in the contest, Herbert is 11-of-24 passing for 129 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

On the other side, the Chargers will be without cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for the rest of the contest, as he’s out with a concussion.