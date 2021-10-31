Arthur Smith has no timetable for Calvin Ridley returning to team

Getty Images

During Sunday’s Falcons loss to the Panthers, wide receiver Calvin Ridley released a statement saying that he is stepping away from football for a while.

Ridley was inactive for the game and cited a need to “focus on my mental wellbeing” as the reason he’s stepping away after missing two of the team’s last three games. After the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he learned on Sunday morning that Ridley would not play and that there is no timetable for him to return to the field.

“I’ll let Calvin speak for himself. I’m not going into any details. It’s like any other injury,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com.

The Falcons had a dreadful offensive day on Sunday as they managed just 213 yards in their 19-13 loss. Ridley’s loss could explain some of those struggles and the team will need to adjust their approach for an undetermined amount of time.