The Chargers already have one cornerback out and now they may have lost another.

Cornerback Michael Davis has been downgraded to out with his hamstring injury. And after sustaining a hit early on in the second half, rookie corner Asante Samuel Jr. is being evaluated for a concussion.

Samuel also had to exit the game briefly in the first half but came back in after a few plays. Samuel entered Sunday’s game with a pair of interceptions and five passes defensed.

He’s recorded three total tackles on Sunday.

Los Angeles running back Justin Jackson is also questionable to return with a quad injury. He had a 75-yard run in the first half.

The Chargers kept the Patriots off the board midway through the third quarter when safety Derwin James forced receiver Kendrick Bourne to fumble and safety Nasir Adderley recovered it. But Los Angeles could not take advantage of the extra possession, punting it away after four plays.

Still, New England took a 16-14 lead with Nick Folk‘s 48-yard field goal with 3:39 left in the third quarter.