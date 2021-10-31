Austin Ekeler will play, despite hip injury

Getty Images

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Thursday with a hip injury. It won’t keep him from playing in Sunday against the Patriots.

Ekeler told ESPN that he’ll play. Officially, he’s listed as questionable.

And if his word weren’t enough, Ekeler has put himself in the starting lineup of his fantasy team.

The Chargers need Ekeler, if they hope to reverse last year’s outcome against New England. The Pats dismantled L.A. at SoFi Stadium, winning 45-0. In that game, Ekeler had 36 yards rushing and 32 receiving.

This year, Ekeler has 356 rushing yards and 242 receiving yards through six games. He has scored seven total touchdowns.