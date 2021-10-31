Baker Mayfield felt “pretty comfortable” playing with left shoulder injury

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to the lineup against the Steelers in Week Eight after missing Week Seven with a left shoulder injury that is likely to require surgery at some point down the road.

Mayfield was 20-of-31 for 225 yards, but the team lost 15-10 to their AFC North rivals. After the game, Mayfield said that the team “just didn’t make the plays we needed to,” but that his shoulder was not the reason for their inability to come out of the home game with a win.

“I felt pretty comfortable from the beginning. No setbacks, so that was one positive,” Mayfield said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Other small positives for the Browns on Sunday are that the Bengals suffered a shocking loss to the Bengals and that the Ravens had the day off, so they didn’t lose as much ground in the AFC North as they might have in other circumstances. They’ll face those Bengals in a crucial Week Nine game.