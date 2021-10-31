Bills beat Dolphins 26-11, with 23 points in second half

Posted by Charean Williams on October 31, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
It was not the Bills’ prettiest win of the season, but they will take it.

Buffalo beat Miami 26-11 to move to 5-2 and rebound from the loss to the Titans in Week 6. The Dolphins lost their seventh consecutive since an opening day victory over the Patriots. Now all eyes will turn to Houston to see if Miami will pull off a trade for Deshaun Watson before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Bills managed only 122 yards and three points in the first half, going to the locker room tied 3-3.

They finished with 351 yards and 26 points. Josh Allen threw two second-half touchdown passes, 8 yards to Gabriel Davis and 19 to Stefon Diggs. Tyler Bass kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3:29 remaining to ice it.

The Bills held the Dolphins to 262 yards and kept Miami from scoring on two red zone possessions in the first half. They also had two takeaways.

Jordan Poyer‘s interception of Tua Tagovailoa came with 2:21 left and set up the Bills’ final points, a 7-yard touchdown run by Allen. Allen went 29-of-42 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Cole Beasley caught 10 passes for 110 yards.

Tagovailoa went 21-of-39 for 205 yards and the pick.

13 responses to “Bills beat Dolphins 26-11, with 23 points in second half

  2. Tua will be a solid backup! He can’t throw 40 yards in the NFL or won’t! Every team that plays him knows! He had opportunities today to throw deep and draw pass interference calls or let his tall receivers fight for the ball. He won’t throw it! As long as he doesn’t every team will load the box and blitz every play! It’s not about throwing deep and being accurate when you’ve got Parker,it’s about the the threat to get the safeties deep! Tua let’s those safeties stay in the box without paying the price game after game! His career is over as a starter!
    Grier has to be fired before a trade is done for Watson!
    No real NFL team would let Grier keep his job and trade all these assets to save his job!

  7. The Dolphins may have the worst coaching staff in NFL history and I am not exaggerating, our offensive players to not even know where to line up?
    Welcome to the football World of Stephen Ross!

  8. The Buffalo Bills offensive line is the weakest position group on the team by a country mile.

  10. Miami is better than their record. People are writing Tua off, but he’s really improving.

    Great win, 5-2. Let’s keep it rolling.

  11. The Bills offense got exposed today! I like Buffalo even as a Dolphins fan when we don’t win the division I hope it’s them! But Miami’s defense put a roadmap on the field today that Buffalo better pay attention to. Other teams will! There aren’t many teams other than Miami that Buffalo will hold to 3 points in the first half! And it wasn’t turnovers! It was straight up defense! Good luck Buffalo but you better fix what happened today!

  12. Bills are pretenders?

    Yeah…..

    Pretending to annihilate teams. 6 in a row over the South Beach sluggo’s

