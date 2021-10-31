Bills beat Dolphins 26-11, with 23 points in second half

Getty Images

It was not the Bills’ prettiest win of the season, but they will take it.

Buffalo beat Miami 26-11 to move to 5-2 and rebound from the loss to the Titans in Week 6. The Dolphins lost their seventh consecutive since an opening day victory over the Patriots. Now all eyes will turn to Houston to see if Miami will pull off a trade for Deshaun Watson before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Bills managed only 122 yards and three points in the first half, going to the locker room tied 3-3.

They finished with 351 yards and 26 points. Josh Allen threw two second-half touchdown passes, 8 yards to Gabriel Davis and 19 to Stefon Diggs. Tyler Bass kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3:29 remaining to ice it.

The Bills held the Dolphins to 262 yards and kept Miami from scoring on two red zone possessions in the first half. They also had two takeaways.

Jordan Poyer‘s interception of Tua Tagovailoa came with 2:21 left and set up the Bills’ final points, a 7-yard touchdown run by Allen. Allen went 29-of-42 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Cole Beasley caught 10 passes for 110 yards.

Tagovailoa went 21-of-39 for 205 yards and the pick.