Bills, Dolphins tied 3-3 at halftime after messy first half

The end of the first half did not go well for the Bills or the Dolphins, who are tied 3-3 at intermission.

The Bills faced a fourth-and-four at the Miami 44 with 53 seconds remaining in the half. It appeared they had no intention of going for it, but when Jaelan Phillips jumped into the neutral zone, the Bills snapped the ball thinking they had a free play.

Officials didn’t throw a flag for the offsides, though Gene Steratore, the rules official for CBS, said they should have. Allen was flagged for intentional grounding while under pressure from Andrew Van Ginkel.

The Dolphins began the drive at the Buffalo 41 and got a horsecollar on Matt Milano. On third-and-five from the Buffalo 12, Greg Mancz‘s snap hit Mike Gesicki as he was going in motion. Micah Hyde recovered for the Bills.

It was the second time in the first half that the Dolphins came away with no points in the red zone. Jason Sanders missed a 36-yard field goal wide left after the Dolphins reached the Buffalo 18 on their first drive.

Sanders kicked a 51-yard field goal, and Tyler Bass converted a 57-yarder for the Bills for the only points of the half.

The Bills have only 122 yards. Allen is 10-of-17 for 80 yards and has 33 yards on three carries.

Tua Tagovailoa is 12-of-21 for 125 yards.