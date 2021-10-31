Brian Flores: I’m worried about getting players better, not my job security

Getty Images

The Dolphins went 10-6 last season, which provided a lot of hope in Miami for what the 2021 season would bring.

On Sunday, the Dolphins lost their seventh game of this season and they now sit at 1-7 as one of the league’s biggest disappointments. Head coach Brian Flores took his time before taking the podium for his press conference and told reporters that he “really just kind of sat there” after what he called a “tough”26-11 loss to a divisional foe.

Flores also met with team owner Stephen Ross and General Manager Chris Grier as he does after each game. He declined to share what they discussed, but said he isn’t worried about his job security.

“I’m just worried about the players. I’m worried about getting them better, helping them improve. So no,” Flores said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.

The bad news for Flores is that seven straight losses usually has an impact on job security. The really bad news would come if they lose No. 8 to the hapless Texans at home next Sunday.