Broncos hold off Washington for 17-10 win

Getty Images

The Broncos have their first win since Week Three, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves.

Running back Melvin Gordon scored a touchdown with just under five minutes to play against Washington on Sunday to give his team a 17-10 lead and force Taylor Heinicke to lead a touchdown drive if the Football Team was going to leave Denver with a football win.

Heinicke connected with J.D. McKissic, Dax Milne, and DeAndre Carter to move the offense inside Washington’s 10-yard-line at the two-minute warning, but two short completions left them in need of a big third down play. The Broncos made it instead as Malik Reed sacked Heinicke and forced a fumble that Washington recovered for a 13-yard loss. The fourth-down pass was intercepted by safety Justin Simmons in the end zone and it looked like the game was in hand.

Running back Javonte Williams fumbled on first down, but the Broncos recovered and then threw an incompletion on second down despite Washington only having two timeouts left. Gordon got the ball on third down and got stripped by defensive end Chase Young with linebacker David Mayo recovering the ball. Patrick Surtain broke up a pass on first down, Malik Reed got a sack on second down, Heinicke threw an incompletion on third down, and a Hail Mary sailed long to finally give the Broncos a victory.

The win leaves them at 4-4 with a trip to Dallas on deck in Week Nine. Washington is now 2-6 and they’ll take a four-game losing streak into the bye. They’ll return against Tampa in Week 10.

Gordon scored both of Denver’s touchdowns as he caught one from Teddy Bridgewater to stake the team to a 10-3 lead in the first half. Washington would get their lone touchdown of the day on a 20-yard Heinicke pass to DeAndre Carter in the third quarter. Heinicke finished the day 25-of-40 for 272 yards and had a first half Hail Mary picked by Simmons as well.

Heinicke did move Washington into scoring position on three drives that ended without points. They were stopped on a fourth-and-one from the 19-yard-line to open the game and kicker Chris Blewitt had two field goals blocked. He had one blocked in Week Seven and that’s not a good trend for Washington.

Reed had two of the Broncos’ five sacks and Dre'Mont Jones had 1.5 to go with one of the blocked field goals. Shelby Harris blocked the other and had a half-sack as the Broncos got good performances across the defensive front on their way to a much-needed win.